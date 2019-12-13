3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Contribution to society and the state is social responsibility of business
Belarus is a socially responsible state, where the people and their interests are above everything else. This is fixed in the renewed Constitution. The state expects the same responsible approach from people and business in particular. So, important clarifications appeared in the Constitution, in Article 21. Now not only the state ensures the rights and freedoms, but everyone should show social responsibility and make contribution to the development of society and the state.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All