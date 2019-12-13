EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Contribution to society and the state is social responsibility of business

Belarus is a socially responsible state, where the people and their interests are above everything else. This is fixed in the renewed Constitution. The state expects the same responsible approach from people and business in particular. So, important clarifications appeared in the Constitution, in Article 21. Now not only the state ensures the rights and freedoms, but everyone should show social responsibility and make contribution to the development of society and the state.

