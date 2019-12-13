3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Domestic observers at referendum report no violations
According to the domestic observers, the process of voting at the referendum is going strictly within the law, and there are no violations. The high level of democracy during the expression of the will is noted by foreign observers, in particular Italian observers. All data on the voting process from observers is collected by the Public Information Center at the Trade Unions.
