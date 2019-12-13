Internal troops and internal affairs bodies carry out planned exercises at training ground in Lipki

The interior troops and the internal affairs bodies conduct scheduled exercises at Lipki training ground. The scenario is adapted to reality and, as the organizers point out, clashes in other countries are also considered. The maneuvers are planned. As a rule, the internal troops hold them several times a year. It should be noted that despite the scenario, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov changed the tasks of the parties. In reality, the situation may get out of control, so we must be prepared for any development of events.