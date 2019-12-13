3.42 RUB
Internal troops and internal affairs bodies carry out planned exercises at training ground in Lipki
The interior troops and the internal affairs bodies conduct scheduled exercises at Lipki training ground. The scenario is adapted to reality and, as the organizers point out, clashes in other countries are also considered. The maneuvers are planned. As a rule, the internal troops hold them several times a year. It should be noted that despite the scenario, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov changed the tasks of the parties. In reality, the situation may get out of control, so we must be prepared for any development of events.
As the minister noted, over the years the tasks of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are transformed by time, technology and situation in the world. And such maneuvers are a good opportunity to improve one’s skills.
