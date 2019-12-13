PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Domestic tourism in Belarus continues to develop

Domestic tourism in Belarus continues to develop actively. In our country, the main tourist brand is agro-estates. Their number has increased tenfold in recent years. There are about 3000 of them now. By the way, agro tourism facilitates the economy. Thanks to this type of recreation, rural areas are developed, infrastructure is improved and jobs are created.

Belarusian agro-estates will host the Open Day for outdoor recreation buffs on October 23. The list includes more than 130 estates in different regions.

