PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

More and more disagreements within the Coordinating Council

While members of the Coordinating Council go abroad one by one, there is a growing disagreement within the Council itself: everyone has different goals and leadership ambitions. Some are in favor of a separate party, others of the UN or PACE. Someone needs a tour around Europe. And the location of all members of the Council is different: some are in Poland, the other are in Lithuania, and the third ones stay in Ukraine.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All