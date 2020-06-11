Development of rental housing market discussed at Independence Palace

They discussed the development of the rental housing market in the Palace of Independence today. It's definitely the way out if you can't afford your own apartment yet. It is also an option for those who are not ready to pay for an expensive rental apartment. The rate of construction of rental housing for state employees will accelerate. Now doctors, teachers and cultural workers will be able to count on receiving rental apartments.



In general, all citizens in need can get an apartment from the state housing stock. Judges, young specialists, scientists, military personnel, university professors and coaches have a priority right. Now the new resolution of the Council of Ministers will complement this list with physicians, teachers, artists and cultural workers.



The largest number of new buildings for rent will appear in Minsk and Brest regions this year. The status of a state employee is not the only condition for obtaining rent. It is important that there was a contract for five years and also confirmation that the region really needs such a specialist. The latest figures show that about 5,000 social workers out of 49,000 expect to receive rental housing. By the way, the state employees will pay less for it.



Rental housing for state employees will be built more actively.

In short, the construction of such housing in the country will be active and widespread, including near large enterprises and works. First, an employee will be better able to perform his duties knowing that he has a strong rear in the form of an apartment. Secondly, even if he wants to change his job, to go to another region, he will be sure that they will provide housing there too.



