Exhibition with symbolic name "Belt of Unity" opens in Palace of Independence

On the eve of the official celebrations an exhibition with a symbolic name "Belt of Unity" opened in the Palace of Independence. The exhibition featured folk crafts ranging from pottery to vine-weaving, national clothing with embroidery, malavanka, batleika. All regions and Minsk presented their unique exhibits. The exposition demonstrates how profound and multifaceted our history is. And it provides an opportunity to touch the heritage of the Belarusian people and their roots.

Our cultural identity and our national identity are based on the centuries-old traditions of our ancestors. And only together we can preserve this precious heritage. By the way, the exhibition will run until the end of the week.