3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition with symbolic name "Belt of Unity" opens in Palace of Independence
On the eve of the official celebrations an exhibition with a symbolic name "Belt of Unity" opened in the Palace of Independence. The exhibition featured folk crafts ranging from pottery to vine-weaving, national clothing with embroidery, malavanka, batleika. All regions and Minsk presented their unique exhibits. The exposition demonstrates how profound and multifaceted our history is. And it provides an opportunity to touch the heritage of the Belarusian people and their roots.
Our cultural identity and our national identity are based on the centuries-old traditions of our ancestors. And only together we can preserve this precious heritage. By the way, the exhibition will run until the end of the week.
Art truly unites the people and the regions. And this is most appropriate in the Year of National Unity on the eve of an important new holiday for our country, the National Unity Day.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All