3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Solemn meeting on eve of Defenders of Fatherland Day begins in Palace of Republic
A solemn meeting and a concert in the Palace of the Republic to mark the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of Belarus will begin. The head of state is expected to participate in the events. Alexander Lukashenko will present state awards to participants of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan. The traditionally invited veterans, participants of the Afghan war and serving officers of the national army. There are people in the audience who stand in a 24/7 mode to protect peace, tranquility and national interests. In our challenging times, it is more important than ever to strengthen security and defense potential. For Belarus, this is always a priority.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All