Main Christmas festival held at Palace of Republic as culmination of action "Our Children"

The best traditions of Belarusians continue in good deeds! The main Christmas festival of the country was held at the Palace of the Republic as the culmination of the New Year campaign "Our Children". More than 2000 children came to the big holiday: winners of olympiads and sports competitions, children who were left without parental care, pupils of boarding houses. Giving joy and home warmth to such kids and teenagers is the main purpose of the celebration. Alexander Lukashenko also came to the holiday. Such a kind New Year tradition appeared thanks to the President. This year the action "Our Children" celebrates the anniversary! The good marathon is 25 years old! Alexander Lukashenko also asked the young generation not only to dream and move forward, but also to protect grandparents, parents, all who take part in their fate. Such a holiday is a good way for children to say about their innermost desires. All guests of the Christmas festival received sweet gifts. The children also prepared a surprise for Alexander Lukashenko, a Christmas Angel panel, which was made by the students of Vitebsk gymnasium with their own hands, and music performance of a fabulous orchestra of mice-musicians.