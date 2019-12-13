Eastern Economic Forum continues in Vladivostok - what prospects does it open for Belarus?

The Eastern Economic Forum continues in Vladivostok. The main agenda is the development of the Far East and its own domestic infrastructure, which coincides with the priorities of Belarus. Development of its own industry and trade, confident access to international markets with new offers - this is the main topic of the meetings of the Belarusian delegation with representatives of Russian regions on the forum fields. Maria Petrashko reports on the new prospects of interaction.

The work of the Belarusian delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum is more than productive. It started on the way to the forum site - with a visit to the Interregional Wholesale and Distribution Center "Primorsky" and familiarization with the progress of the investment project to create a single center for demonstration, sale and service of Belarusian machinery.

At the forum itself, the delegation discussed the reorientation of logistics flows, more efficient use of the port infrastructure, cooperation in agrarian and construction sectors, development of industrial and food cooperation. The issues of improving air transportation and humanitarian cooperation were also discussed.