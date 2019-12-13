3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
State Traffic Inspectorate of Minsk tightens control over minors during holidays
The State Traffic Inspectorate of Minsk strengthens control over minors, and advises to move to a calmer driving style drivers as soon as possible. After all, there are more and more careless minors near pedestrian crossings and residential areas. As a result, more than 40 children got into an accident this year.
The traffic police pay special attention to traffic in the yards, where collisions happen more often.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All