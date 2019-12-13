PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

State Traffic Inspectorate of Minsk tightens control over minors during holidays

The State Traffic Inspectorate of Minsk strengthens control over minors, and advises to move to a calmer driving style drivers as soon as possible. After all, there are more and more careless minors near pedestrian crossings and residential areas. As a result, more than 40 children got into an accident this year.

The traffic police pay special attention to traffic in the yards, where collisions happen more often.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All