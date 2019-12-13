Round table at National History Museum: Day of National Unity to become new unity symbol of Belarusian society

Together we are able to withstand any challenges and threats. The National Unity Day will become one of the new symbols of consolidation of the Belarusian society. This opinion has been voiced today at a round table at the National History Museum. The event was attended by the Chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova, representatives of government agencies, clergy, media and young people. Our country will celebrate the holiday of the nation's unity for the first time this Friday, September 17. Belarusians have chosen the date themselves, based on the historical past.