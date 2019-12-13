PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Epidemic situation in Belarus gradually stabilizing

During the day, plus 1 453 patients with COVID-19 were registered, 1 461 people were discharged from hospitals. Hospitals are returning to their usual mode of operation. They are being decontaminated and start providing routine care. The hospitals are returning to their usual work mode. In all regions of the country, the epidemiological situation allows for a gradual withdrawal of departments from the "Covid mode".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All