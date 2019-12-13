3.42 RUB
All regions of Belarus celebrated 80th anniversary of Great Patriotic War
On June 22, rallies and requiems in all regions at memorials and memorable places were held as well as an all-Belarusian moment of silence: In Mogilev, the activists honored those who fell during the Great Patriotic War and joined the nationwide event. The patriots laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and lit - the icon lamps collecting from them the word "memory".
The central park at the monument to the soldiers-liberators became a venue for a memorable meeting-requiem in Grodno. Hundreds of townspeople, youngsters, people of the older generation laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.
