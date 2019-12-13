International Research-to-Practice Conference on Security begins in Minsk

The aggravating contradictions in the world pose a danger at the national and global levels. The 9th International Scientific and Practical Conference "Security in the Context of Transforming Threats: Current Problems and Solutions" started in Minsk.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory message to the participants of the forum, which is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the National Security Institute. The Belarusian leader noted that the modern world is in a state of constant transformation caused by the crisis of the world order, its institutions and organizations, while the international socio-political environment is characterized by the emergence of new challenges and threats, aggravation of conflicts and contradictions,



The President congratulated the National Security Institute on the 75th anniversary. "Chaos controlled from outside is being imposed through 'color revolutions,' hybrid wars and information aggression. It can be countered only with the consolidation of efforts, development of unified approaches to the protection of national and regional interests," the congratulatory message says.

