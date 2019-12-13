3.40 RUB
Military Medical Institute in Minsk to accept girls for the first time in 2022
This year the Military Medical Institute under the Medical University is going to accept girls for education for the first time. There are three competitive vacancies for the future students. The students are traditionally welcome at five civilian specialties: "medicine", "pediatrics", "treatment and prevention", "dentistry", "pharmacy". To enroll in the Belarusian Medical University applicants need to provide certificates of the CT in Russian or Belarusian language (your choice), in chemistry and biology - this is unchanged. As for the enrollment program for targeted training, there are innovations.
The admission of documents for state-subsidized education will be held from July 18 to 24, while the enrollment to the Military Medical Institute will be take place from July 18 to 26.
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
