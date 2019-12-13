PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Servicemen of 11th separate mechanized brigade support initiative of army motor rallies

Participants of the joint strategic exercises "Zapad-2021" joined in congratulations on the National Unity Day, which is celebrated for the first time in our country. The servicemen of the 11th separate mechanized brigade decided to support the initiative of the army motor rallies, which are taking place throughout Belarus today.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All