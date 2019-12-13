PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Soldiers of 103rd Vitebsk brigade's battalion conducts tactical combat firing exercise

The soldiers of the 103rd Vitebsk brigade's battalion held a tactical exercise involving live fire at Losvido firing range outside Vitebsk.

The Ministry of Defense draws attention once again to the fact that Belarusian servicemen are not involved in any special operations in Ukraine and are performing their tasks as intended.


