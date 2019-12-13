PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Servicemen are among most active voters

Some of the most active voters are servicemen. At many polling stations, where people in uniform vote, the turnout in early voting exceeds 40%. And today from the very morning the military also actively visit the polling stations.

