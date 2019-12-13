Soldiers of 120th Mechanized Brigade practice direct fire on stationary targets

Our servicemen are practicing their skills not only in joint exercises, there are constant trainings and tactical exercises going on. A practical training of the artillery units of the 120th Mechanized Brigade was held at Osipovichi training ground. The military practiced the skills of direct fire at stationary targets from 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers. At the next training sessions, the servicemen will practice the skill of firing from closed positions.



