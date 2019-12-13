PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Military pilots bring home Belarusians from affected regions of Turkey

Military pilots took home the Belarusians from the affected regions of Turkey, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus. Right now, IL-76MD military transport aircraft landed at the airfield in Machulischy. There were three children and three women on board. The military pilots helped the little Belarusians and their mothers to come down from the plane.

