Military helping physicians to disinfect hospitals and ambulances
Military personnel from radiation, chemical, and biosecurity troops help medics prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. For several days, specialists in uniform performed the disinfection of ambulances in Borisov hospital, the territory, and interior of Minsk Central District Hospital in Borovlyany, outpatient clinic number 1 in Minsk, as well as the children's center in Zaslavl.
To help civilian doctors, 170 military specialists and 60 pieces of equipment were sent to the capital. The military personnel is equipped with modern personal protective equipment of the required protection class and disinfectant solutions.
