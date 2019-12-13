3.42 RUB
Military expert: 2023 will be a turning point
The year 2023 will be a turning point. The U.S. fails to form a unipolar system, to organize - a strong coalition. There is a multipolar world coming, which most countries perceive as a positive agenda. Because now they will not depend on the will of the IMF, or the will of the American presidents.
This is the opinion of Alexei Leonkov, military expert of the magazine "Arsenal of the Fatherland".
Alexei Leonkov, military expert of the magazine Arsenal of the Fatherland (Russia): Everything is changing and the Americans are clearly losing ground. But at the same time when they lose their positions they try to exacerbate the international situation. And of course they use all the levers that they used to use to subdue any country. But since Russia, China, Belarus, Iran are a united front, on many issues there is less and less chance of revenge, of returning hegemony, no matter how hard they try. Of course, one would very much like all these processes to be bloodless, without any excesses.
"There are more and more people who want to live in a new multipolar world. And there are fewer and fewer who want to live by the old rules, which are constantly changing. The year 2023 will be a watershed year in which many processes can either speed up or slow down. You and I will be witnesses to that. But we need to understand that the truth will be on our side, and the victory will be ours," Leonkov expressed confidence.
