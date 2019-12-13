3.42 RUB
War correspondent Viktor Baranets: The West's reckless policy is nothing more than an attempt to show its endangered importance
Еру reckless policy of the West is nothing more than an attempt to show its fading importance, while introduction of sanctions, which threaten Russia and Belarus, only makes our countries stronger. Russian military observer Viktor Baranets shares this opinion with us. We can only guess who will be more harmed by the innovations.
Belarus has wonderful brains, Russia has wonderful brains. The main thing is that we must not give in to provocations of the West. Belarus is our most reliable ally, the most reliable and strongest one. So I want to tell Lukashenko many thanks that in this awful situation it was the Belarusian Slavic land that became our platform, a platform on which these very difficult talks are again held.
