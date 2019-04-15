3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Journalists of VoenTV celebrate 25th anniversary of TV company
The television company VoenTV is active in Belarus and abroad. Its military journalists study and test military equipment. They were the first to visit the North Pole together with our paratroopers. The reporters are trusted with test shots of the newest weapons such as Polonez and Cayman. Now attention is focused on projects related to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and preparations for the Army Games. Congratulations to colleagues!
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All