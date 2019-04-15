PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Journalists of VoenTV celebrate 25th anniversary of TV company

The television company VoenTV is active in Belarus and abroad. Its military journalists study and test military equipment. They were the first to visit the North Pole together with our paratroopers. The reporters are trusted with test shots of the newest weapons such as Polonez and Cayman. Now attention is focused on projects related to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and preparations for the Army Games. Congratulations to colleagues!

