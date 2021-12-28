Voinov: Military and political situation near borders of Belarus getting increasingly tense

The military and political situation near the borders of Belarus is getting tenser and tenser, said the Head of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense Oleg Voinov on December 28. The situation is being aggravated, since the EU and NATO member states ignore and one-sidedly interpret a number of their international obligations. Instead of maintaining and strengthening inter-state relations, targeted pressure on Belarus is being exerted in virtually all directions. The only goal is to isolate our country internationally and label it as an outcast state. And unfortunately, the neighboring countries are trying to do their best. For example, up to 15 thousand Polish military men are concentrated now near the border with Belarus.





The briefing was attended by members of the Minsk Association of Military Attachés, as well as defense diplomats of European states. There was a separate message for some of them. According to Oleg Voinov, accusations and loud statements of some officials that Belarus is allegedly one of the so-called providers of instability in the Eastern European region have recently become more frequent. Moreover, most of these persons are in the states of "good neighborhood belt" - our closest neighbors, who instead of maintaining and developing mutually beneficial contacts are engaged in open aggravation of the military and political situation in the region, which does not fit into the concept of good neighborliness.



