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The terrorist threat from Afghanistan, the tense situation on Belarus's western borders, and the fight against illegal migration and arms trafficking. On May 26, a meeting of the CSTO Security Council Secretaries Committee was held in Moscow.

The military and political situation in the organization's area of responsibility is alarming, so in his speech, the head of the Belarusian delegation emphasized that today, CSTO member states must work together and pool their resources to protect their borders and sovereignty.

According to Alexander Volfovich, European countries are escalating their bellicose rhetoric and military budgets. Provocations are underway from the Kiev regime. Our air defense systems regularly detect Ukrainian drones crossing the Belarusian border. In the last week alone, there were 116 such drones. Another problem is the illegal crossing of our border by violators from Ukraine. Some of them are spies with specific terrorist objectives.

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Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"This poses a threat not only to the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, but to the entire organization. What's happening now on the western borders: military activity, military exercises, the groups that have already been created, provocative actions, and reconnaissance. While this was previously covered up, today electronic intelligence from Poland and the Baltic states is being conducted openly. They argue that the threat comes from the Republic of Belarus. But this is ridiculous and implausible."

To demonstrate Belarus's peaceable policy, Alexander Volfovich invited high-ranking representatives and experts from the CSTO states to visit our country to review the situation on the western and southern sections of the Belarusian border.