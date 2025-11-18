Volfovich: Belarus has not received official notification from Lithuania about opening the border

On November 19, at the order of the President, a meeting on the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border was held at the State Secretariat of the Security Council. The meeting included Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, State Border Committee Minister Konstantin Molostov, State Customs Committee Minister Vladimir Orlovsky, and State Security Committee Minister Ivan Tertel.

The Lithuanian side began spreading information about the border opening through the media, bypassing official communication channels with Belarus. They claimed that two closed border crossing points would reopen that night.

At the same time, the State Secretary of the Security Council emphasized that the Belarusian side had not received any official notifications.

"There are some reports in the media that the Lithuanian government is planning to reopen the border crossings they closed. However, seeing the inconsistent and unconstructive steps of the Lithuanian government, we are monitoring the situation and keeping it under constant review. Therefore, we have discussed the current situation at the border with all stakeholders," Alexander Volfovich told reporters following the meeting. "Unfortunately, no official notifications regarding the closure of the border crossings, nor regarding their opening, as required by international treaties, have been received to date."

Meeting participants discussed possible measures that would need to be taken if the Lithuanian side reopened the border crossings. "The Belarusian side did not close the border crossings and was prepared for constructive dialogue at the state level through the ministries of foreign affairs," the State Secretary of the Security Council emphasized.