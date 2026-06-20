"On June 17, 2026, an unprecedented attack on a bus carrying civilians occurred in the Bryansk Region. It doesn't matter whose bus it was—Belarusian, Russian, or another country's—it was a bus carrying civilians. Whoever carried out the attack attempted to provoke and provide another pretext for a clash between Belarus and Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is keeping everything under control; at his direction, the security services and the Investigative Committee are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident. All of these investigations will be analyzed. All witnesses and those on the bus have already been interviewed. There are certain aspects that will be reported to the head of state. A decision will be made, but dragging Belarus into the conflict by provoking a tragic event won't work."