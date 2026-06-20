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Volfovich: It won't work to drag Belarus into conflict by drone striking on bus carrying Belarusians
Flower-laying and wreath-laying ceremonies are held across Belarus on June 22. Eighty-five years ago, Belarusians were awakened by explosions, fire, and death. Millions of lives were lost before people even realized what was happening.
June 22 is a date that divided destinies into before and after.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
"On June 17, 2026, an unprecedented attack on a bus carrying civilians occurred in the Bryansk Region. It doesn't matter whose bus it was—Belarusian, Russian, or another country's—it was a bus carrying civilians. Whoever carried out the attack attempted to provoke and provide another pretext for a clash between Belarus and Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is keeping everything under control; at his direction, the security services and the Investigative Committee are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident. All of these investigations will be analyzed. All witnesses and those on the bus have already been interviewed. There are certain aspects that will be reported to the head of state. A decision will be made, but dragging Belarus into the conflict by provoking a tragic event won't work."
June 22 is not just a memory, but an unhealing wound, because every family experiences its own loss.
Photo: BelTA