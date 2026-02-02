Volfovich: One of the main tasks today is to maintain peace and become stronger

The leaders of one of the country's most widespread associations bear a great responsibility for its future: they must clearly understand and comprehend the processes occurring in the country and the world, and understand how they impact the situation within Belarus. In the age of fake news, it is more important than ever to distinguish truthful information and convey it to workers.

The State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus noted that, against the backdrop of the traditional struggle between West and East, as well as the construction of a multipolar world, the global situation is very complex. "We see the political pressure being exerted on small states, the economic sanctions being imposed, and the saber-rattling taking place globally and near our borders. Essentially, today, the powers that be are redistributing spheres of influence. And in these circumstances, our country must understand where to go and how to protect its national interests. We are not only obligated to ensure the security of our country, but also to make Belarus even stronger. Therefore, one of the most important priorities of the country's Socioeconomic Development Program for the next five years is strengthening its defense capability. We understand that only by ensuring security within the country will we be able to build a strong economy, develop our country, and make it even more competitive and self-sufficient," noted Alexander Volfovich.