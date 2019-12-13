3.42 RUB
Belarus will remain invincible as long as it educates young people on examples of heroes
As long as it raises young people on the examples of heroes, Belarus will remain invincible - this opinion was shared by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich during the opening of the monument to paratroopers. The monument was built in Novopolotsk in honor of the soldiers of the 350th paratrooper regiment and the crew of the IL-76 plane, who died in a plane crash near Kabul on December 25, 1979. The soldiers-internationalists who died in Afghanistan fought against terrorism without thinking about their lives, emphasized Alexander Volfovich.
These are the guys who were among the first to challenge international terrorism and extremism, did a great deed, and the memory of these guys, the memory of all those who died is very important today. Building such monuments allows us to restore historical memory. As long as we open such monuments, as long as we bring young people to these monuments, educate the current generation on the examples of these guys, our country will be invincible.
After the opening of the monument, a solemn ceremony was held to name secondary school No. 15 in Novopolotsk after the Hero of the Soviet Union, General of the Army Vasily Margelov.
