Volfovich: Belarus is always open for friendly steps and peaceful solution of issues
The International Security Industry Exhibition can become another impetus for developing common approaches to the fight against new threats. The first such forum opened on June 22 in Minsk. According to experts, it will also contribute to the national security of other countries. As stated the head of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, our country is always open for friendly steps and peaceful solutions to issues. "The strategy of external pressure is unacceptable in today's world. This applies to political steps, media blackmail and sanctions pressure."
There are stands at the exhibition devoted to counteraction to information, terrorist and biological threats. The forum will make it possible to create an effective platform for discussion of topical issues.
