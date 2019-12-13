PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Partial deployment of regional grouping of troops is one of the factors of protection against threats to the entire Union State

The partial deployment of a regional grouping of troops is one of the factors of protection against threats to the entire Union State. This statement was made by the Secretary of State of the Security Council during a meeting with cadets of the Military Academy.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:Тhe State Secretariat has decided to hold meetings with the cadets of all power military educational institutions, precisely with the cadets of graduation courses to tell them about the situation today in the world around the Republic of Belarus, the difficult military and political situation.

On February 21, on the basis of the Military Academy, there was a large-scale training of government agencies on national security issues. The algorithms of actions in different conditions were practiced: from an emergency to an anti-terrorist operation.

