Volfovich: Readiness to defend our national interests - the most expensive and important asset today
Readiness to defend our national interests is the most expensive and important asset today, said the State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich.
By bringing the National Security Concept and the Military Doctrine to the Belarusian People's Congress, Belarus is showing the principle of people's power, said Alexander Volfovich. "We show that our people are involved in the formation of such important documents of strategic planning and directly participate in the leadership of the country. We show the openness of our country compared to some other countries, where such documents are closed," emphasized Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
“We are open, we show how we assess the geopolitical situation, the external and internal political situation, how we are ready to respond to those threats that the military and political situation forms, and our readiness to defend our national interests. This is the most precious and important thing today.”
