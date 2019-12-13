Volfovich on national security: Military, economic and food blackmail remain relevant

There is a trend of increasing threats in the world, including near the borders of Belarus. This was voiced at the opening of the international exhibition "National Security". As noted the State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, the issues of military, economic, biological, food and technological blackmail remain relevant. All of this is happening against the background of incessant NATO exercises in Eastern Europe. The number of the group of troops is not decreasing and amounts to about 30 thousand people in Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. In this connection, great importance is attached to the development of our own security in all spheres. In addition to the exposition, a number of scientific and practical conferences and seminars are organized on the platform of the forum. The topics are very wide ranging from medicine, border control, elimination of emergency situations or assistance in case of an accident. Special attention is paid to information security.