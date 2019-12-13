3.42 RUB
Volfovich: Politicians have done everything possible to turn history of Ukraine upside down
Whoever forgets history risks returning to the tragic events of 80 years ago. As, for example, it is happening in our southern neighbor. The so-called Ukrainian elite holds the people hostage to their political ambitions, trying to turn history upside down.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
“The people of Ukraine, as conscientious, friendly, hardworking as they are, are experiencing today what they should not experience at the will of their politicians and those people who went along with the collective West. Most of the marshals and heroes of the Soviet Union were from Ukraine. Politicians have done everything possible to turn history in Ukraine upside down today. We see what it all led to and we do not want to see a similar thing happen in Belarus.”
