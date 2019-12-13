Volfovich: Western politicians forget tragic events of 80 years ago and unleash new hybrid war

Western politicians have forgotten the tragic events of 80 years ago and unleashed a new hybrid war. This was stated by Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, speaking at a rally on Victory Day in Borisov.

The participants of the event gathered at the monument to the legendary tank crew of Lieutenant Pavel Rak to remember all those who fought heroically during the Great Patriotic War and brought the victorious May 45 at the cost of their lives. Flowers were laid at the foot of the monument in memory of them.

Speaking about the feat of the crew, Alexander Volfovich emphasized that these young guys made a "leap into immortality". Having crossed the bridge, which had not yet been destroyed, they broke into the city occupied by Nazi invaders and fought alone with the enemy garrison for 16 hours.

Belarus sees the risks and challenges that can turn into real threats to national security. Therefore, the issues of historical memory and patriotism are among our national interests. And we will protect them, emphasized the Secretary of State of the Security Council.