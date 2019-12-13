Alexander Volfovich reports on decisions taken at Security Council

State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich told reporters about the meeting of the Security Council held on August 31 and its topics and decisions, BELTA reports.

He emphasized that the meeting of the Security Council was not caused by any extraordinary reasons, but was planned. Nevertheless, the geopolitical situation in the world and around Belarus, as well as the tendencies to its aggravation, undoubtedly, make us constantly vigilant, analyze what's going on and respond promptly, said the Secretary of State.

According to him, the Security Council meeting discussed various measures that "should stabilize the situation in the country." "Not only measures of military nature. Measures related to various spheres were discussed: political, economic, social, demographic," he explained. - The President keeps personal control over everything that concerns threats in the sphere of national security. Various proposals are periodically reported to him. They were discussed today at the Security Council.