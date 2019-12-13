3.41 RUB
Alexander Volfovich reports on decisions taken at Security Council
State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich told reporters about the meeting of the Security Council held on August 31 and its topics and decisions, BELTA reports.
He emphasized that the meeting of the Security Council was not caused by any extraordinary reasons, but was planned. Nevertheless, the geopolitical situation in the world and around Belarus, as well as the tendencies to its aggravation, undoubtedly, make us constantly vigilant, analyze what's going on and respond promptly, said the Secretary of State.
According to him, the Security Council meeting discussed various measures that "should stabilize the situation in the country." "Not only measures of military nature. Measures related to various spheres were discussed: political, economic, social, demographic," he explained. - The President keeps personal control over everything that concerns threats in the sphere of national security. Various proposals are periodically reported to him. They were discussed today at the Security Council.
At the same time, Belarus does not threaten anyone and does not develop any threatening measures for the security of other countries, he emphasized, on the contrary, the country is ready for cooperation and interaction. "The President has repeated it many times: our country is peace-loving, we put forward peace-loving initiatives aimed at good neighborly relations with the neighboring countries," said Alexander Volfovich.
