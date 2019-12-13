US operates about 400 biological laboratories worldwide

The draft of the updated National Security Concept of the Republic of Belarus was presented at the February 2023 meeting of the Security Council, headed by President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Adapting the concept of national security to today's realities is a logical and very timely step," said the Belarusian leader. The President noted that the elements of the Cold War returned to the modern international agenda: arms race and nuclear blackmail by leaders of some Western countries.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus

"An increase in threats of aggressive nationalism and extremism in various forms is evident. The ideology of neo-fascism is raising its head. The risks of drugs, human trafficking, illegal migration, which are also used to achieve political goals, are not getting down. The trend towards global cultural unification, including for non-traditional phenomena, jeopardizes the basis of the national state - our moral principles, native values, and historical memory", the President stressed.

This is happening against a background of ecosystem depletion, resource scarcity, global climate change, increasing pressure on the environment, a demographic crisis, and the danger of a new wave of all kinds of pandemics.

While answering a question about a new concept in the Concept - "biological sphere of security," Security Council Secretary of State Alexander Volfovich, said that it was primarily related to Covid, but events in Ukraine showed that there are other threats.

"The pandemic showed the vulnerability of all actors in the international community. The closure of borders, of states - this mechanism was not regulated. It was the first time people were confronted with this. But not only the pandemic, because there are many different outbreaks of infectious diseases around the world," said the secretary of state.

Alexander Volfovich stressed that the role of biological weapons is expanding in the military sphere, and the Russians military operation has opened the eyes of the entire world community to the fact that there are a huge number of biological laboratories in various countries under the auspices of the United States.