PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Volfovich: Degradation of international security system poses a threat to any state

The situation in the world is so heated that at any moment it may lead to unpredictable events and unfortunate consequences for all mankind, said Secretary of State of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich as he opened the international exhibition "National Security" in Minsk. According to him, there is a struggle for the division of spheres of influence between the major geopolitical players.

Belarus is making significant efforts to strengthen the national security. This vector formed the basis of the program of the exhibition, which is the first comprehensive international event of its kind to demonstrate the most relevant and promising technologies in this field.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All