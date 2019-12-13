Volfovich: West willing to draw Belarus into center of action

The collective West seeks by all means to continue the confrontation in Ukraine and drag Belarus into it. This opinion was expressed by Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich during the briefing at the Minsk Tractor Plant.



The Secretary of State of the Security Council held a meeting with the company on the current military-political situation in the country and abroad.



“Unfortunately, there is an aggravation of the military-political situation. Our mass media react quite objectively and quickly to all changes and convey information to the people. In order to understand the situation we need to have a clear picture of what is happening," Mr. Volfovich said. - Unfortunately, the collective West is doing its best to draw Belarus, this peaceful corner in the center of Europe, into the thick of things. They have already pushed the Ukrainians and Russians against each other. And they want to drag the Belarusians into this fight. No, we are not aimed at it. Belarus has always aimed at resolving all issues in a peaceful manner, through peaceful negotiations, within the framework we provide and offer to negotiate and engage in constructive dialogue. The West has no need for that. It is focused on the military component. And with every fiber of his being, he pushes Ukraine to have this fratricidal war. There is no other word for it. They are simply stuffing Ukraine with ammunition, missiles, and other heavy weapons to continue what is happening there today.”



