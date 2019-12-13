3.42 RUB
Volfovich: The West is trying to strangle Belarus by making us an aggressor country
The West is trying to strangle Belarus by making us an aggressor country. This opinion was expressed by the State Secretary of the Security Council at a meeting with the personnel of the Brest border group. Alexander Volfovich told about the main trends in the military and political situation, as well as about the fact that Belarus is being made an aggressor country while aggravating the situation on the border.
The Secretary of State noted that on the way to Brest he had personally assessed the scale of the congestion of heavy trucks at the border. Now more than 1200 trucks are waiting to enter the European Union through the border crossing Kozlovichi. Due to the actions of the Polish side, European companies and carriers suffer losses.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
“We are trying to normalize the situation, to create elementary conditions for people. The neighboring "democrats" don't think about it. Everything should be solved peacefully, the President has said it many times. We need to look for common ground, find ways to find solutions so that people live in peace and good-neighborliness. This is the most important thing. Peace and security are the most important categories that the world lacks today.”
During the meeting with the border guards, the Secretary of State dwelt on the threats that are formed around our country. He also familiarized the officers with the draft of the updated National Security Concept.
