Magic world of paintings and drawings opens at National Library of Minsk

The exhibition of artist Vsevolod Shvaiba at the National Library takes one to the journey into Slavic mythology. The author is distinguished by the classical academic style of drawing, the exact technique and the fine artistic taste. All his works are fulfilled in different graphic techniques: woodcut, ink, pen, lithography, offset.

Vsevolod Shvaiba is a member of the Belarus Union of Artists, participant of national and international exhibitions and projects. His works can be found in galleries, museums and collections in Belarus and abroad.

