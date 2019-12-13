3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Magic world of paintings and drawings opens at National Library of Minsk
The exhibition of artist Vsevolod Shvaiba at the National Library takes one to the journey into Slavic mythology. The author is distinguished by the classical academic style of drawing, the exact technique and the fine artistic taste. All his works are fulfilled in different graphic techniques: woodcut, ink, pen, lithography, offset.
Vsevolod Shvaiba is a member of the Belarus Union of Artists, participant of national and international exhibitions and projects. His works can be found in galleries, museums and collections in Belarus and abroad.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All