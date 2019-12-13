3.39 RUB
Issues related to joint training of Belarusian combat-use units and Russian nuclear support units worked out
The armed forces of the two countries are conducting the second stage of the non-strategic nuclear force exercise.
June 13, during the exercise, the Russian military provided delivery of nuclear munitions to the field storage points of the missile brigade and the operational airfield of the attack aviation.
Igor Kolesnikov, head of the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry:
Together with Belarusian colleagues, the preparation and issuance of missiles in special equipment and the suspension of aviation defeat devices under carrier aircraft have been carried out. The issues of ensuring combat duty with training nuclear warheads are currently being practiced.
"Based on the results of the exercise, the results of each training issue will be summarized and directions for further improvement of training of non-strategic nuclear forces will be determined in order to guarantee fulfillment of tasks under various variants of development of the military and political situation," Kolesnikov noted.
The decision to hold the second stage of the exercise was taken by the presidents of Belarus and Russia. External threats and the pressure our countries are subjected to make us pay special attention to security issues. The joint exercises are aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of the units of combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons of the two countries solely to ensure the territorial integrity of the Union State.
