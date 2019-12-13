3.42 RUB
Armed Forces enhance defense of Belarusian borders in the Air and on the Ground
The military activity near the Belarusian borders in the west and south of the country continues unabated. The armed forces have stepped up their air and ground defense. The tactical battalions are involved in the protection of several areas in Gomel and Brest regions. All of them are reinforced by artillery and engineering units. The commanders receive information about the situation on the border, including from drones that continuously monitor the situation.
