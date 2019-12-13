Carriage of passengers by road discussed at expert community under Council of Republic

The carriage of passengers by road was discussed by the expert community under the Council of the Republic of the 6th convocation today. The involved personnel in this area, deputies and heads of transport enterprises were invited to participate. The expert council was created in June this year on behalf of the Head of State. Its main task is to determine the necessity and relevance of the bills on the most important issues of the country's development. The council includes both scientists and practitioners of various fields: from lawmaking, local self-government to energy and environmental protection. In addition, specialists on profile issues take part.



A failure to comply with legal requirements by road carriers affects the safety level of passenger transportation. 76 accidents involving a taxi happened last year. 16 people died.



