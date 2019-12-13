3.42 RUB
Issue of departure of refugees stuck at Minsk National Airport being solved
226 people, including three dozen children, were unable to fly home. The evacuation flight to Baghdad, which was scheduled for today, did not arrive in Minsk. The flight was not paid by international organizations. In its turn, the Belarusian side organized the stay of refugees inside, provided children with food and medical care.
