Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting to discuss the issues related to education and the operation of public organizations in the country. The meeting was attended by the Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeyenko and Principal of Polotsk State University, Senator Oleg Romanov.



Oleg Romanov has been head of the university for slightly more than a year. Prior to that, his teaching and research career was for a long time connected with the university in Grodno. In addition, he is known for his parliamentary activities: Romanov is a member of the Council of the Republic. Alexander Lukashenko always keeps an eye on and is overly familiar with the process of training and educating future specialists. "They are the elite of our country," said the President.



About state education policy



The participants of the meeting analyzed how successfully the state policy in the field of education is being implemented. There are proposals on how to improve the activities of youth public associations.



Active life stance and constructive ideaswelcome in Belarus!



For many students, participation in public affairs is an opportunity to self-actualize and show their talents. The President is more interested than anyone else in higher education institutions not only in professional training, but also in shaping students as personalities and patriots.



