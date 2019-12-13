3.42 RUB
Improvement of national education system discussed at meeting with President of Belarus
New wording of the Education Code, amendments to the admission rules for higher educational establishments and special schools were the focus of the discussion at a meeting of the President of the Republic of Belarus at the Palace of Independence.
A new edition of the Education Code and amendments to the admission procedure for institutions of higher learning and specialized secondary education will be on the agenda of a meeting at the Palace of Independence.
Experts and those who work by the new rules, both theorists and practitioners from different regions of the country, have been invited for a dialogue. Discussions of important bills in this format at the presidential level have long become a tradition. The current Education Code was adopted in 2011. The time has come to update it.
The main changes will affect universities, vocational institutions, schools, and kindergartens. Thus, the document provides for individual training according to individual plans and programs. The new bill also includes the principle of compulsory general secondary education: that is, 11 classes or 9 classes plus vocational college. It is proposed to leave the internal exams in universities, and to combine the CT and school exams. One of the key positions is granting the status of young specialist to those graduates who studied for pay and want to be assigned to their first job. The President once again reminded of the main requirement to the document: fairness!
The Education Code will come into force not earlier than September 2022.
The extensive preparatory work has been done. All novelties were discussed at dialogue platforms, the initiatives of teachers and parents were recorded. The new version of the Education Code was supported at the meeting today.
In general, the Code and university admission rules were supported. The specialized commission within the framework of the working group instructed us to examine the Code for the second reading. There are some technical issues that we will be adjusting in the near future. In general, the Code is ready for consideration. The rules of admission have actually been agreed upon today. They will be submitted to the Head of State as a corresponding decree for signing in the near future.The Education Code is planned to be adopted before the new year. The document will be compiled for consideration in the second reading in the Parliament. It will enter into force no earlier than 2023.
