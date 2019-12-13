Improvement of national education system discussed at meeting with President of Belarus

In general, the Code and university admission rules were supported. The specialized commission within the framework of the working group instructed us to examine the Code for the second reading. There are some technical issues that we will be adjusting in the near future. In general, the Code is ready for consideration. The rules of admission have actually been agreed upon today. They will be submitted to the Head of State as a corresponding decree for signing in the near future. The Education Code is planned to be adopted before the new year. The document will be compiled for consideration in the second reading in the Parliament. It will enter into force no earlier than 2023.

Igor Karpenko, Minister of Education of Belarus