Speakers from 100 countries discuss impact of pandemic on future of the world

Today the State Control Committee of Belarus joined the international webinar on COVID-19. The video conference was held with the participation of international governmental and industry experts, who represent government agencies and non-governmental organizations from more than one hundred countries. Parliamentarians and experts from the USA, UK, and Germany were invited as keynote speakers. The Belarusian side was represented by deputy Andrei Savinykh, the Chairman of the SCC Leonid Anfimov, as well as representatives of the Ministries of Health, Economy and Finance of Belarus. A question-and-answer format was used for dialogue between webinar participants and specialists.